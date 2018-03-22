Scoreboard: Olympica Gymnast Takes Silver at State Championships

Compiled by Zach Cavanagh

Olympica Gymnast Takes Silver at State Championships

Olympica Gymnastics’ Level 7-10 teams traveled to San Diego to compete at the 2018 State Championships on March 16-18 and earned seven top-three placings, including two State Championships.

San Clemente’s Level 7 gymnast, Julia Rojas, won a silver medal on beam with a score of 9.575, as well as a bronze medal in the all-around with a score of 37.700.

Dana Point’s Level 8 gymnast, Natalie Bray, won the state championship on floor exercises with a score of 9.500, as well as the all-around state championship with a score of 37.725 in the 13-year-olds division. Bray also won silver on bars with a score of 9.525. Ladera Ranch’s Sarah Quan won bronze on beam, scoring 9.450. In the 12-year-olds division, Allison Karner of Laguna Niguel won silver on bars with her score of 9.475.