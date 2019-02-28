By Zach Cavanagh

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. Email zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

Olympica Gymnastics Earns Podiums in San Diego

Olympica Gymnastics teams won numerous medals at the SCEGA California Classic on Feb. 22-24 at the San Diego Convention Center.

In the Level 8 Senior B division, San Clemente’s Dylan Tanner earned silver in the floor exercise with a score of 9.425.

In the Level 8 Junior B division, Kaitlyn Driessen of Rancho Mission Viejo excelled in multiple disciplines. Driessen earned silver on vault at 9.300 and silver on the bars at 9.525. Driessen also tied for bronze in the floor exercise at 9.375. In the Level 8 Junior A division, Holly Carter of Aliso Viejo earned silver in the floor exercise (9.350) and bronze in the all-around (36.475).

Dana Point’s Misha Parsons earned silver on the beam at 9.300 in Level 7.

The Level 6 team won their competition with several standouts. Kylie Phillips of Laguna Niguel won gold in the all-around of the Junior B division with a score of 37.150. Phillips earned gold in floor exercise (9.550), silver on the beam (9.600) and vault (8.900) and bronze on bars at 9.100. Audrey Jackson of Laguna Niguel won gold on the beam (9.700), silver in floor exercise (9.425) and silver in the all-around (36.875). In the Junior C division, Addison Malue of Mission Viejo took second on vault (8.750), third on the beam (9.350) and third in the all-around (36.050). Bela Block of Aliso Viejo took second on the bars in Junior C (9.125).

Olympica Gymnastics next hosts its own event, the Pacific Classic, from Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3 at Soka University in Aliso Viejo. More than 750 gymnasts will compete in the event.

San Clemente Little League Opening Day on Saturday

The San Clemente Little League opens its 65th season on Saturday, March 2 at San Gorgonio Park.

The celebration begins at 9 a.m., with the parade of teams beginning at 10 a.m. Challenger games will get underway at 11:30 a.m.

There will be food trucks as well as fire and police department trucks on hand. Festivities will also include Fun on the Run, a DJ and a photographer.

Henrique Pereira Wins Division Jiu-Jitsu Title

Henrique Eduardo Rocha Pereira, 13 years old, took first place in his division at the PanKids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship on Sunday, Feb. 17 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach.

Pereira, who trains at Guillobel Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in San Clemente, won the featherweight title in the 2005-born teen male yellow belt division.