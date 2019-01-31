Scoreboard: Pop Warner Cheer Wins National Titles, OCWPC Wins at Dare to Dream Festival

By Zach Cavanagh

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. Email zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

Pop Warner Cheer Wins National Titles

The South Coast Pop Warner varsity pom team made a little bit of history.

The team of 17 San Clemente dancers, ages 13-15, became the first team from South Coast Football and Cheer and the Orange Empire Conference to win two national titles in a season.

The SCYF cheer team won its first title on Dec. 6 in the National Pop Warner Cheer and Dance Championship at the ESPN Walt Disney World Wide World of Sports in Orlando, and the team earned its second title on Sunday, Jan. 27 in the JAMZ National Competition in Las Vegas.

The JAMZ title came against elite competition with teams from outside of Pop Warner competing.

The SCYF cheer team is coached by Jennifer Rector and assistants Michelle Harrison, Denise Snyder and Jennifer Cingolani.

OCWPC Wins at Dare to Dream Festival

The Orange County Water Polo Club’s 10U coed team earned first place in its division at the USA Water Polo Dare to Dream Festival at Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine on Jan. 20.

OCWPC took the gold in the Achievers Division with three straight wins on championship Sunday. OCWPC posted victories over Newport Beach Water Polo, 9-3, and Foothill Club Water Polo, 13-4, before beating San Diego Bay Club in the final, 9-4.

“I’m really stoked with how well everything came together and the effort the kids put out,” OCWPC coach Trevor McMunn said. “We are only a few months into the season and some of the kids are new to the sport, but everyone was out there giving their absolute best, and it showed. Even with a couple of losses early on, they pulled ahead and took the gold in their division.”

The team is made up of Tom Farnell, Cole Granado, Hollan Breaux, John Brossa, Ben Suits, Terra Sage Lindberg, JD Davis, Bode Stein, Nathan Bottiaux, Owen Clark and Zachary Bottiaux.

Olympica Gymnastics Wins at San Diego

The Olympica Gymnastics Level 8 team took first place and earned seven individual awards at the San Diego Classic on Sunday, Jan. 27.

San Clemente’s Julia Rojas was a double winner in Level 8 for Olympica with first-place finishes on the bars (9.500) and the beam (9.450).

Rancho Mission Viejo’s Kaitlyn Driessen was the all-around Level 8 champion with a total score of 36.250 after a first-place finish on floor exercise (9.425) and a second-place finish on the vault (9.225)