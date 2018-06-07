Scoreboard: Stier Sets Record at State Track Championships

By Zach Cavanagh

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. Email zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

Stier Sets Record at State

San Clemente resident and Saddleback Valley Christian junior Kendall Stier broke her own state record and won the girls shot put wheelchair title at the CIF State Track and Field Championships on Friday, June 1 at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

On her fifth attempt, Stier posted a mark of 12 feet, 6.25 inches to win the state title and clobber her previous state record.

Stier, who has cerebral palsy, set the record in 2016 with a throw of 11 feet, three inches, which is a full one foot, three inches shorter than her latest mark.

Surf Soccer Wins Liverpool Cup

The San Clemente Surf B2004 team won the Liverpool Cup tournament championships last weekend in San Diego.

On Saturday, June 2, the Surf opened with a scoreless draw and posted a shutout win over Scripps Ranch United, 3-0. On Sunday, June 3, the Surf closed group play with another shutout win, 2-0, over Sporting SD.

In the championship match on Sunday afternoon, the Surf allowed their first goal of the tournament but battled into double overtime against Matrix La Mesa. The Surf found the goal they needed to take the title.

Upcoming Pole Vault Camp

San Clemente High School pole vault coaches Brad Skovbo and Brian Rother are hosting the Summer Pole Vault Fun camp on Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16. Both days’ camps begin at 3 p.m.

Male and female youths in the Capistrano Unified School District are eligible to come out for an afternoon of healthy, exciting and rewarding motor challenges from Skovbo and Rother’s combined 70 years of coaching experience.

Each session is approximately two hours and will highlight sprint training, high bar gymnastics, weight training and pole vaulting progressions.

For more information, contact the coaches at brianjrother@gmail.com or mbskovbo@gmail.com.