Water Polo Clubs Compete in Junior Olympics

The San Clemente Tritons Water Polo Club and Orange County Water Polo Club each put up strong efforts in the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics from July 21-24.

OCWPC made a ninth-place finish and the Tritons took 13th in the national showcase in the south end of the San Francisco Bay Area.

OCWPC opened its run with a 12-2 win over Rain City on Saturday, July 21, and followed up later in the afternoon with a 15-1 clobbering of Trident.

Sunday, July 22’s action didn’t start too hot for OCWPC with back-to-back losses to SoCal Black, 7-6, and Pride, 9-6, but the club bounced back with a win over Stanford, 4-3, to close the day.

OCWPC took another loss to Trojan Cardinal, 10-6, to open Monday, July 23 but came back with a win over Vanguard, 10-3.

In the ninth-place match on Tuesday, July 24, OCWPC closed its tournament strong with a 9-3 win over Aetos.

San Clemente opened on July 21 with a huge win over the Rocky Mountain Neptunes, 13-1, but fell in their next match in a tight one to West Valley, 9-8. The Tritons closed the day with a 13-7 win over Thunder Black.

San Clemente took down Rose Bowl, 8-2, on Sunday before another tight loss against Stanford, 4-3.

On Monday, the Tritons took down Northwest, 9-7, and CHAWP, 11-3.

San Clemente claimed 13th-place with an 11-4 win over Foothill Red.