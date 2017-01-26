By Eric Heinz

Kristi McKinlay, who admitted to contributing to a business scam with her husband in San Clemente, was sentenced to one year of county jail time and 10 years of formal probation on Jan. 19 in Orange County Superior Court.

Kristi McKinlay was sentenced along with her husband, Steven, who was sentenced to five years in state prison, for defrauding investors of $3 million in their business, God’s Sports Company, between 2011 and 2015. The investors included a former Major League Baseball player, members of a church, a family friend who came into money through a personal injury, and a cancer patient who wanted to secure an inheritance for his family, according to an Orange County District Attorney press release.

The couple used the money to pay rent on a home in San Clemente, and buy lavish gifts and sports tickets.

Investors put in a total of up to $700,000, the release stated.

Probation officers will have to determine whether McKinlay’s sentence can be deferred to her home or if she will have to serve the sentence in Orange County Jail.