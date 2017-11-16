SHACC to Host Photographer Todd Glaser on Nov. 18

San Clemente Times

Renowned surf photographer Todd Glaser and special guests will host an evening of photography from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 . Glaser is a San Diego-born photographer, surfer and waterman. A SURFER Magazine staff photographer since 2008, Glaser is prolific for his young age, earning more than a dozen covers during his tenure at the magazine. Entrance is $5. This is an all-ages event. Food provided by Waterman’s Harbor grill and beverages provided by West Coast Brewery and Hawaiian Spring Waters. Surfing Heritage and Culture Center, 110 Calle Iglesia, San Clemente. 949.388.0313. www.surfingheritage.org.