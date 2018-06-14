Shindigs and Sock Hops: San Clemente Rotary Club Hosts 26th Annual Big Band Swing Night

Photo Gallery of BigBand10 People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center. BigBand8 People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center. BigBand7 People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center. BigBand6 People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center. BigBand5 People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center. BigBand4 People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center. BigBand2 People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center. BigBand1 People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center. BandBand9 People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center. Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Photos and text by Eric Heinz

A blast from the past went off June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center, as hundreds of people donned their finest wear from the Forties and danced to swing music.

The event was hosted by the San Clemente Rotary club for the 26th year in a row.

Live music was performed by the Swing Cats.