Shindigs and Sock Hops: San Clemente Rotary Club Hosts 26th Annual Big Band Swing Night

Photo Gallery
BigBand10
People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center.
BigBand8
People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center.
BigBand7
People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center.
BigBand6
People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center.
BigBand5
People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center.
BigBand4
People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center.
BigBand2
People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center.
BigBand1
People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center.
Photos and text by Eric Heinz
A blast from the past went off June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center, as hundreds of people donned their finest wear from the Forties and danced to swing music.
The event was hosted by the San Clemente Rotary club for the 26th year in a row.
Live music was performed by the Swing Cats.
comments (0)