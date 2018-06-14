Shindigs and Sock Hops: San Clemente Rotary Club Hosts 26th Annual Big Band Swing Night

People danced to swing music performed by Swing Cats on June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center.
Photos and text by Eric Heinz

A blast from the past went off June 9 at the San Clemente Community Center, as hundreds of people donned their finest wear from the Forties and danced to swing music.

The event was hosted by the San Clemente Rotary club for the 26th year in a row.

Live music was performed by the Swing Cats.

