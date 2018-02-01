By Eric Heinz



San Clemente Police Services, the local Orange County Sheriff’s Department outlet, reported that a man saved an underage drunk driver after he crashed into a median on Camino de los Mares early Saturday morning, Jan. 27.

Photos posted on the Police Services’ Facebook page showed the car turned upside-down and on fire.

In a post on the social media page, Police Services called the man a “shirtless” resident who sprang into action after witnessing the damage.

“As your deputies were arriving, a shirtless resident crawled inside the vehicle and extricated the unconscious driver #Hero,” the post stated. “The driver’s injuries were amazingly minor for the crash.”

Lt. Mike Peters, chief of San Clemente Police Services, said a report on the incident would not be available until after the San Clemente Times’ press time on Wednesday. An update will be provided at www.sanclementetimes.com when the information becomes available.