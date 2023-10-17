Under new ownership, with a stated goal to provide an elevated experience for visitors, Shorecliffs Golf Club looks to wow those in attendance at an upcoming grand opening in January.

Over the last four years, millions of dollars went into redoing the course itself and the clubhouse, including the addition of two indoor golf simulators and enhancements at the bar, the golf shop and the outdoor patio.

“There’s so many things now that we’re offering that weren’t offered before, not just (on the golf side) but the restaurant side as well,” said new General Manager Eli Ivey.

Ivey, who has 11 years of experience in the golf industry after serving in the United States Coast Guard, said he’s brought his knowledge of managing facilities and implementing new processes with him. The latter aspect will serve him well as Ivey executes a plan to increase the level of service guests receive.

Visitors will be most impressed with the clubhouse, he added, which has received a “complete facelift” from how it used to look.

“It was dilapidated and falling apart, literally,” said Ivey. “It was completely torn down and redone. But a close second would be the golf course, (as) the golf course conditions in the past were terrible.”

Work was needed to raise the other parts of the course to an equal level as Shorecliffs’ putting greens, which, Ivey noted, have long been highly regarded.

The renovations improved the tee boxes and the fairways, as well as adding drainage, water features, new landscaping and beautification areas throughout the course. Play-wise, Ivey added that the club removed one hole that was nonsensical and split another difficult hole into two.

Additionally, the club reversed the course so that players would finish closer to the clubhouse as opposed to needing to drive all the way back, and obtained a brand new fleet of golf carts.

Shorecliffs also removed its driving range and replaced it with a new area for chipping and putting located near the clubhouse.

“That’s an enhanced experience, having that dedicated space to hit a few chips and roll a few putts before or after your round,” said Bradford Schaub, director of sales and marketing at Troon, a firm that focuses on golf club management.

With the new and improved version of Shorecliffs, the club is increasing its partnership with Troon and giving it access to manage the course conditions, general club operations and with the club’s own sales and marketing efforts.

The partners hope to have visitors in “shock and awe” at the renovated facility, according to Ivey, who said that people have been amazed whether they haven’t been to Shorecliffs in months or years.

“To the people that came by (two to four) years ago and said, ‘Oh, I’m never going back there,’ come on back,” Ivey said. “Give us a try, check us out again and see who we are. We are a completely different space.”

The new space also comes with a new membership system known as Shorecliffs Plus. The monthly, subscription-based program will give members discounts on green fees, merchandise, and special pricing on other events, in addition to access to monthly drawings, for $29.99.

Adults aged 62 years and older can access a version of the program that gives additional discounts for bookings on Mondays through Thursdays.

The grand opening is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. at the club.