Sixth Sense: San Clemente Woman’s Business Helps Dogs in Many Ways

By Eric Heinz

Dogs can be very sensitive to danger, but training them to identify nearby rattlesnakes can be lifesaving.

Hiking up a trail in the open spaces of San Juan Capistrano on Tuesday, June 20, a pack of seven dogs and their walker made their way through the foliage to a scenic view.

Jessica Price, owner of Seaside Hounds, takes packs of six to eight dogs on daytime hikes around the South Orange County area for about an hour. Price’s service gives dogs the exercise they need while their owners are at work.

“I think dogs are the most amazing creatures; they give unconditional love. For me, they are the role model for being alive.” —A quite by Gilda Radner on Jessica Price’s business cards

Price also takes the dogs to a trainer who uses rattlesnakes that have had their venomous bites nullified to practice honing in on the scent and behavior of the snakes. She holds these training clinics once a month through August.

“They set up three stations and learn the sight, the smell and the sound of the rattlesnake, and then you teach them to look for warning signs,” Price said, adding she sees snakes at least once a week on her hikes. “My dog, for instance, if he senses one he’ll nudge me. If I keep getting closer, he’ll actually nip me.”

Price said some time ago, she was two feet from a rattlesnake she didn’t see and her dog alerted her.

“It’s about learning what signal your dog is going to give you when it senses a rattlesnake,” she said.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, rattlesnake activity typically picks up at the end of spring and the beginning of summer. After a cold night, the snakes will usually come out during midmorning to raise their blood temperature.

The department also recommends people hike often-used trails and to avoid tall grass and weeds in places known to have snake activity.

Price began her career working with rescue dogs in Brooklyn, New York. She helped with adoption placements for the dogs and provided training when needed. Having ran the business for four years, she knew she wanted to work with animals on her own terms. She started her business in San Clemente by networking with a veteran dog walker.

Because she takes multiple dogs with her on her hikes, Price said she ensures the dogs are comfortable with one another and gives the dogs an initiation. She said almost all dogs can come along for group hikes.

For more information, call Price at 747.217.6332, email her at seasidehounds@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/seasidehounds.

Editor’s note: Stay tuned for a follow-up story involving training dogs to sense the presence of rattlesnakes.