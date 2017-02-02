SLIDESHOW: San Clemente High School Signing Day

Photo Gallery of Copy of _DSC6165 Football players Isaac Rex, left, and Zachary Cochrun on Signing Day. Photo: Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365 Copy of _DSC6176 Sean Kelsay will compete on the Navy track and field team. Photo: Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365 Copy of _DSC6198 L to R: Soccer players Lauren Brzykcy, Ellie Winkelmann, Sydney Cooper and Amanda Cruz on signing day. Photo: Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365 Copy of _DSC6178 Tyler Bagley will play soccer for Cornell. Photo: Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365 Copy of _DSC6179 Kylie Pignone will play softball for Coastal Carolina Unviersity. Photo: Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365 Copy of _DSC6184 Lacrosse player Nick Lemus is headed to play for Air Force. Photo: Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365 Copy of DSC_1387 Cassie Stewart will play volleyball for UCI. Photo: Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365 Copy of DSC_1388 Swimmer Brad Prolo is acknowledged by the crowd on signing day. Photo: Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365 Copy of DSC_1393 Kyler Presho will play volleyball for Stanford. Photo: Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365 Copy of DSC_1395 Volleyball player Bryce Curtis will play for Cal Baptist. Photo: Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365 Copy of DSC_1399 Jess Hunt will play volleyball for Princeton. Photo: Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365 Copy of DSC_1402 Baseball player Spencer Bramwell is headed to Colorado Mesa. Photo: Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365 Copy of DSC_1407 Water polo player Tera Richardson (UCSD) stands for applause on signing day. Photo: Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365 Copy of DSC_1409 Victoria Reardon will play water polo for Cal Baptist University. Photo: Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365 Copy of DSC_1410 Francesca Fedorovsky will fence for Yale. Photo: Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365 Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Triton student-athletes take part in national signing day ceremony

Text by Steve Breazeale, Photos by Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365

February 1 marked the date that student-athletes across the country competing in certain sports could finally declare their college of choice by signing their National Letter of Intent. The Feb. 1 signing date is limited to players competing in football, soccer and boys water polo, but most high schools in the area hold ceremonies for all athletes that have committed.

At San Clemente High School, 20 student-athletes were joined by their families and friends for a celebration on campus.

As usual, San Clemente had one of the larger signing day ceremonies in the county. The Triton soccer programs led the way by combining to have five student-athletes sign NLI’s. The volleyball programs had four players, while the football team had three.

Here is a list of the Triton student-athletes who took part in the signing day ceremony:

Cassie Stewart (Volleyball), UCI; Isaac Rex (Football), BYU; Brad Prolo (Swimming), BYU; Jack Sears (Football), USC; Kyler Presho (Volleyball) Stanford; Lauren Brzykcy (Soccer), UCLA; Bryce Curtis (Volleyball) California Baptist University; Ellie Winkelmann (Soccer), University of Portland; Jess Hunt (Volleyball), Princeton; Sydney Cooper (Soccer), University of San Francisco; Spencer Bramwell (Baseball), Colorado Mesa University; Amanda Cruz (Soccer), Purdue-Fort Wayne; Tera Richardson (Water Polo), UCSD; Sean Kelsay (Track & Field), Navy; Victoria Reardon (Water Polo), California Baptist University; Tyler Bagley (Soccer), Cornell; Francesca Fedorovsky (Fencing), Yale; Kylie Pignone (Softball), Coastal Carolina University; Nick Lemus (Lacrosse), Air Force; Zach Cochrun (Football), UCLA.

