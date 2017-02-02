SLIDESHOW: San Clemente High School Signing Day

Copy of 20170201_122347
Triton student-athletes take part in national signing day ceremony 

Text by Steve Breazeale, Photos by Kevin Dahlgren/PREPS365

February 1 marked the date that student-athletes across the country competing in certain sports could finally declare their college of choice by signing their National Letter of Intent. The Feb. 1 signing date is limited to players competing in football, soccer and boys water polo, but most high schools in the area hold ceremonies for all athletes that have committed.

At San Clemente High School, 20 student-athletes were joined by their families and friends for a celebration on campus.

As usual, San Clemente had one of the larger signing day ceremonies in the county. The Triton soccer programs led the way by combining to have five student-athletes sign NLI’s. The volleyball programs had four players, while the football team had three.

Here is a list of the Triton student-athletes who took part in the signing day ceremony:

Cassie Stewart (Volleyball), UCI; Isaac Rex (Football), BYU; Brad Prolo (Swimming), BYU; Jack Sears (Football), USC; Kyler Presho (Volleyball) Stanford; Lauren Brzykcy (Soccer), UCLA; Bryce Curtis (Volleyball) California Baptist University; Ellie Winkelmann (Soccer), University of Portland; Jess Hunt (Volleyball), Princeton; Sydney Cooper (Soccer), University of San Francisco; Spencer Bramwell (Baseball), Colorado Mesa University; Amanda Cruz (Soccer), Purdue-Fort Wayne; Tera Richardson (Water Polo), UCSD; Sean Kelsay (Track & Field), Navy; Victoria Reardon (Water Polo), California Baptist University; Tyler Bagley (Soccer), Cornell; Francesca Fedorovsky (Fencing), Yale; Kylie Pignone (Softball), Coastal Carolina University; Nick Lemus (Lacrosse), Air Force; Zach Cochrun (Football), UCLA.

For more photos from the day, follow @preps365 on Twitter.

