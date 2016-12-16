San Clemente High School football players and cheerleaders stop for a photo before heading out on the road. Photo: Steve Breazeale
SLIDESHOW: Triton Football Takes Off for State Championship Game

Photos and text by Steve Breazeale

The San Clemente High School football team was given a grand sendoff this morning, as dozens of family, classmates and faculty gathered to wish the Tritons well before heading out to play in tomorrow’s CIF State Division 1-A Championship game in Sacramento.

San Clemente police and fire services were also on-hand, and gave the Tritons an escort out of town.

The Tritons are in the midst of a season of “firsts”. They are the first SCHS team to capture a CIF-SS Division title, which they did by defeating Murrieta Valley in the Division 2 title game two weeks ago. The Tritons are also playing in the program’s first-ever state title game, and if they win, they will be the winningest team in school history.

