SOCGEMS Meeting to Feature Napa Rocks, Triceratops

San Clemente Times

An animated Triceratops puppet will highlight the Sept. 19 presentation by the President of the California Federation of Mineralogical Societies (CFMS) Jennifer Haley at the South Orange County Gem and Mineral Society (SOCGEMS) meeting, 7:15 p.m., at the San Clemente Community Center, located at 100 N. Calle Seville.

The dinosaur puppet was designed by a paleontologist for natural history museums and Jurassic theme parks. It is used in educational outreach programs of the CFMS to encourage students’ interest in dinosaurs, rocks and minerals.

At the SOCGEMS meeting, Haley will demonstrate the Triceratops puppet, show her special collection of rocks from Napa and discuss the early history of rock and gem clubs from the 1700s.

Children and students are encouraged to attend this meeting to learn about earth science scholarships and other educational programs, including Junior Rock Hounds. Dinosaur cookies will be provided by the speaker.

Haley spent childhood vacations with her grandparents in Napa Valley, where she discovered her love of rocks and making jewelry. While studying nursing in college, she explored for agates in the area’s rivers and springs and she learned to cut and polish her rock finds from two World War II veterans. In 2004, she moved back to Napa and joined her first Gem and Mineral Society where she took lapidary classes and got involved at the state level with CFMS. This is her second term as president of the nonprofit organization.

Meetings of SOCGEMS are held the third Wednesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. in the San Clemente Community Center, 100 N. Calle Seville, San Clemente (next door to the library). Guests are welcome at no charge. Speaker presentation is preceded by hospitality and refreshments, a raffle and brief business meeting. SOCGEMS members are invited to field trips, special auctions, classes in lapidary, junior rock hound activities and more.

For more information, visit www.socgems.com or follow the group at www.facebook.com/socgems to receive information on upcoming programs. The 56-year old nonprofit club serves the entire South Orange County community.