SONGS Hearing Rescheduled for April 14

By Eric Heinz

The next hearing for the lawsuit against the California Coastal Commission’s permit awarded to SONGS to store spent nuclear waste will take place at 2 p.m. on April 14 in San Diego Superior Court.

Participants in the lawsuit have called this a pivotal moment in the case. The original date scheduled was for March 30.

Citizens Oversight director Ray Lutz said it is his understanding that this will be the hearing that ultimately decides what will happen with the litigation.

“I understand that this is the big banana, and I thought it was just a preliminary hearing or that we were on the way to a longer trial, but this is going to be it, my attorney says, and I doubt the judge will come out with a final judgment at that time as they usually take under submission and write it up,” Lutz said.

Lutz said he was told the hearing was rescheduled because the judge presiding over the case needed more time to review the evidence put forth.