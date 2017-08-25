South County Event Guide: Aug. 25-30

Editor’s Pick: Saturday, Aug. 26: Barks and Brews at the Outlets



4-7 p.m. “Bark” your calendar to celebrate National Dog Day at Outlets at San Clemente to sniff, schmooze and drink craft brews. Sip on cold beer from local breweries while enjoying live entertainment, a doggy costume contest with prizes, photo booths, a food truck, free treats and of course dog-friendly vendors for your four-legged best friends. The event is free to attend. Beers are $5 for a 10-ounce pour, with all proceeds going directly to the Pet Project Foundation. 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa. 949.595.8899. www.petprojectfoundation.org.



Friday, August 25

Orange County Wine Cruise

5:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music: Bayou Brothers

7:30-11 p.m. Listen to live music. Bayou Brothers. Iva Lees, 555 North El Camino Real,

Suite E, San Clemente. 949.291.4859. www.ivalees.com.

Saturday, August 26

Club Run-Ship 2 Rail

6:45-9:45 a.m. South Coast Roadrunners will lead a run that goes through a portion of the Dana Point Turkey Trot. The group will meet at the end of Dana Point Harbor Drive, near the Pilgrim, and the small pier in the Harbor. The total distance is 10.6 miles, shorter options are available. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. www.facebook.com/southcoastroadrunners/.

Talega Run Club

7:30 a.m. Doing your first 5k or your 50 marathon? Run with other new and experienced runners starting at Peet’s Coffee in Talega every Saturday. The club hosts a fun three-mile course planned with several runners, adding miles depending on their training goals. This is a free run club with post-run goodies. 801 Avenida Talega, San Clemente.

17th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo

1 p.m. The richest two-day rodeo, Aug. 26 and 27, in the nation returns with the top 30 contestants in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding and team roping competing at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park at San Juan Capistrano. Gates open at 1 p.m. on Saturday with the rodeo starting at 4 p.m. On Sunday, gates open at 11:30 a.m. with a 1:30 p.m. rodeo. Saturday evening concludes with a performance by Grand Junction and dancing. $30 per day for adults, $10 for children 4-12, free for kids 3 and under. 30753 La Pata Road, San Juan Capistrano. For info on where to buy tickets, visit www.rmvrodeo.com.

Mayweather vs. McGregor at OC Tavern

5 p.m. The highly anticipated fight between combat sports’ highest-prized fighters—and biggest smack-talkers—will be broadcast at OC Tavern. Tickets are $25 at the door. The Tavern’s website says tickets are likely to sell out quick. 2369 S. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.542.8877. www.octavern.com.

Lass Your Aff Off!

7:30 p.m. Adele’s monthly Lass Your Aff Off! comedy show will feature comedians from television, radio and comedy clubs across the U.S., produced by veteran comedian Tom Riehl. This month’s headliner is the very funny Tony Calabrese. To purchase tickets go to www.comedyintheoc.com. Adele’s at the San Clemente Inn, 2600 Avenida Del Presidente. 949.481.1222. www.adelesanclementeinn.com.

Sunday, August 27



Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Acoustic Sundays

Noon-3 p.m. Listen to live performances every Sunday. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Foreign Film

3-4:45 p.m. A film is shown on the 4th Sunday of the month. Registration is not required. Dana Point Library. 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. 949.496.5517.

Monday, August 28

Women of Surfing: Art & History



Surfing Heritage & Culture Center (SHACC) has partnered with the Huntington Beach Art Center (HBAC) for the Women of Surfing: Art & History, the art center’s second exhibition of a three-part-series celebrating women in the arts, delving into the artworks of national and international artists who have an intimate relationship with the ocean and the sport of surfing. The exhibit runs until Sept. 2. 110 Calle Iglesia, San Clemente. 949.388.0313. www.surfingheritage.org.

Free Guitar Lessons

5-6 p.m. Free beginner level acoustic guitar lessons for middle school to college age youth every Monday. Guitars provided or students can bring their own. 1040 Calle Negocio, San Clemente. 949.388.0114. coamusicarts@gmail.com. www.communityoutreachalliance.com.

Yoga in the Park

5:30 p.m. Join iHeartYoga for yoga in the park every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this summer. Bring a mat, water bottle and suggested donation of $8. Lantern Bay Park. 25111 Park Lantern, Dana Point. www.iheartyoga.org.

Tuesday, August 29

Time Capsule Special Dedication

10 a.m. The county of Orange will dedicate a Dana Point Harbor 50-year time capsule commemorative plaque in Baby Beach. A celebration of the one-year anniversary of the 50-year time capsule celebration will occur as well as the unveiling of the new commemorative plaque. Baby Beach. Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point.

Karaoke at Goody’s

8 p.m. Karaoke every Tuesday night at Goody’s Tavern in San Clemente. 206 S. El Camino Real. 949.492.3400. www.goodystavern.com.

Wednesday, August 30

French Conversation Club

2-4 p.m. Every Wednesday. Look for the table with the French flag surrounded by a group of people speaking French. No cost to join. Café Calypso. 114 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente. 949.493.5228, or 949.369.5482.

Summer Jazz Wednesdays

6-8 p.m. During the last show of the series, the Laguna Beach All Stars will perform. Musicians that have been featured over during the Jazz Wednesday series will perform including Bijon Watson. Tickets can be purchased online for $25 for table seating and $20 for side seating. Tickets at the door are $25-$30. Season tickets can also be purchased online. Reservations are accepted until noon on the day of the concert or until sold out. Hotel Laguna, Rose Garden. 425 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. 949.715.9713. www.lagunabeachlive.org.

Karaoke at The Swallow’s Inn

7 p.m. Sing karaoke, imbibe and eat free popcorn at The Swallow’s Inn’s karaoke night with Bobby and Joel. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Free Comedy at Molly Bloom’s

8:30 p.m. Every Wednesday, free comedy at Molly Bloom’s with food and drink specials. There will be local and professional talent. 2391 S. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.218.0120. www.mollybloomspub.com.

Open Mic Night at Knuckleheads

9 p.m.-1 a.m. All levels of musicians are welcome to perform at this weekly open mic. Bring your instruments, or voice, and show off your talent. 1717 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.492.2410. www.knuckleheadsmusic.com.