South County All-Star Football Profiles: San Clemente’s Aaron Frohner and Louis Harden

By Zach Cavanagh

Several local football players have been selected to take part in the 59th Orange County All-Star Classic at Orange Coast College on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets to the game, presented by Costa Mesa United and the Los Angeles Chargers, are available for $10 on presale at www.ocallstarclassic.eventbrite.com or for $12 at the gate on Saturday.

San Clemente coach Jaime Ortiz is the head of the South County team that will look to break a 27-27-3 all-time tie with the North. Here’s a look at a couple of all-stars from San Clemente High.

Aaron Frohner, San Clemente, OLB

HT: 5’ 11”

WT: 190 lbs.

San Clemente Times: What does it mean to be an all-star?

Frohner: It’s a big accomplishment. Definitely one of my goals coming into this year. My brother played in the game two years ago, so it feels good to get even with him on that one. It’s definitely a big honor.

What are you looking to get out of the experience?

Putting on the pads one more time. It’s pretty much what everyone says, but it’s underestimated. It’s an amazing experience, high school football.

What is your favorite part about football?

Probably the brotherhood and the relationships you can build out of it. It’s super fun just coming out every day. You’re meeting new people or staying with the same people. It’s a great bonding experience.

What is your favorite high school football memory?

Definitely winning the state championship. That’s the big one for everyone. It wasn’t really the game. It was the hotel, the bus ride up. It’s the brotherhood.

Super Bowl: Patriots or Eagles?

Eagles, just because I’m tired of the Pats winning and Green Bay is out.

Louis Harden, San Clemente, DT

HT: 6’ 1”

WT: 300 lbs.

What does it mean to be an all-star?

It’s a really big deal to me. It’s awesome to look out and say I was part of a select group of this entire county.

What are you looking to get out of the experience?

Just more football. I love it. Honestly, yeah, that’s it. Just playing football.

What is your favorite part about football?

Probably what it teaches me for later on. I can take lessons from this and use them in the future. Just when you get knocked down, literally, you’ve got to get back up and keep going, keep chasing, keep doing what you’re doing. Can’t let life keep you down.

What is your favorite high school football memory?

Freshman year, the Tritons went 10-0 after our head coach told us we’d be lucky to go 2-8. That was a pretty good one.

Super Bowl: Patriots or Eagles?

It’s going to have to be the Pats, but I really don’t want to see them win.