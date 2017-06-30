Saturday, July 1

Outlets at San Clemente July 4th Sidewalk Sale

The Outlets at San Clemente are celebrating the Fourth of July with a sidewalk sale. It will offer sales of up to 70 percent off. Offers will vary. The sale runs through Tuesday, July 4. 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. www.outletsatsanclemente.com.

Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Safari

8 a.m. Grab a seat on the Manute’a and search for dolphins and whales with Captain Dave. Trips leave every day at various times. Tickets for adults are $65, $45 for children 1-12 and $20 for infants under 1. Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Safari. 949.488.2828. www.dolphinsafari.com.

San Clemente Monthly Beach Cleanup

9-11 a.m. Join OC Coastkeeper and help clean the beach by removing trash. Registering online before the event is recommended. Calafia State Beach. 225 W. Calafia, San Clemente. 714.850.1965. www.coastkeeper.org.

Red, White & Blue Planter Make & Take

9 a.m. Create a patriotic look for your porch or patio with a red, white and blue planter. Those who attend will see a demonstration and will receive hands-on planting. Registration is necessary to attend and $15.99 fee is required the day of class. Armstrong Garden Centers. 32382 Del Obispo, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

Headlands Nature Walk

9 a.m. The walk focuses on the plants and animals that can be found in the Dana Point Headlands. The walk occurs every first Saturday of the month and begins at the Nature Interpretive Center. It’s 1.5 to hours long covering about 1.5 miles. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. RSVP to dpnaturalresources@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3527.

Ocean Institute Whale Watching

10 a.m. Hop aboard the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer this spring for whale watching excursions. Tickets range from $25-$45. Trips are scheduled Saturday and Sundays throughout the month. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Eco-Tots

10:30 a.m. Bring the toddler and have a morning of garden fun and hands-on learning. The class is 1.5 hours long and is geared for children 0-5 years old. Tickets are $25 per family. The Ecology Center. 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Historic Bell Ringing: Feast of St. Junipero Serra

Noon. In honor of the Feast of Saint Junipero Serra, there will be a historic bell ringing ceremony at the Mission. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

San Juan Capistrano Carnival

Noon-10 p.m. The city’s four-day carnival kicks off with 17 rides and a midway for those who want to try their luck at winning a prize at one of the carnival games. For information on wristband and ticket prices, visit www.sanjuancapistrano.org. San Juan Capistrano Sports Park, 25925 Camino Del Avion.

Saturday’s at the Swallow’s Inn

2:30-11:30 p.m. Live music and food from Lisa’s Kitchen every Saturday at The Swallow’s Inn. Two new bands perform every week. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Fourth of July Kick-Off Concert at Historical Society

4 p.m. & 6 p.m. Kick off the Fourth of July weekend with a free concert at the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society. Two concerts at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. will feature guitarist Mike Chamberlin performing some of the greatest love songs from World War II. Bring a beach chair or blanket, kick back, and enjoy the songs that inspired the country during the early 1940s. The event is free to the public, but donations for historic preservation are appreciated. O’Neill Museum. 31831 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.8444. www.sjchistoricalsociety.com.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8-9:30 p.m. Every Saturday join Dana Wharf for a live music harbor cruise. Tickets are $25 per person, and the event is for 21 and older. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Live Music: Leslie Lowe

8-11 p.m. Listen to Leslie Lowe perform live. Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte #106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Sunset Cinema

8 p.m. Grab a blanket and the family to watch Sing, hosted by OC Parks. The movie is free to attend, and free parking will begin at 6 p.m. The movie will start around 8 p.m. There will be food trucks serving on site. Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach. 33333 S. Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.923.2280. www.ocparks.com.

Live Music Harbor Cruise

8 p.m. Every Saturday through October 28, join Dana Wharf for a live music cruise around the Harbor. Cali Conscious will perform aboard the Dana Pride. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 888.224.0603. www.danawharf.com.

Sunday, July 2

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Village Art Faire

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Every first Sunday of the month there is an array of work handcrafted by artisans. There is jewelry, woodwork blown glass, sculptures and more. Downtown San Clemente. 100 Block of Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente. www.villagesanclemente.org.

Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Acoustic Sundays

Noon-3 p.m. Listen to live performances every Sunday. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Orange County Wine Cruise

6:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

