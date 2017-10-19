Various groups joined the Family Assistance Ministries 30th annual Hunger Walk at the San Clemente Community Center on Oct. 15. Photo: Eric Heinz
Stepping Up: FAM Surpasses 30 Years of Annual Hunger Walk

By Eric Heinz

Each year, Family Assistance Ministries (FAM) hosts the annual Hunger Walk in order to raise funds, food and awareness of hunger in South Orange County.

On Oct. 15, people walked from the San Clemente Community Center, located at 100 N. Calle Seville, up around Avenida Del Mar and back to the center for the cause.

FAM is a nonprofit organization that helps people find housing and provides resources to families to prevent homelessness.

For more information about the organization and how to help FAM curtail hunger in South Orange County, visit www.family-assistance.org.

