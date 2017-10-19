Stepping Up: FAM Surpasses 30 Years of Annual Hunger Walk

By Eric Heinz

Each year, Family Assistance Ministries (FAM) hosts the annual Hunger Walk in order to raise funds, food and awareness of hunger in South Orange County.

On Oct. 15, people walked from the San Clemente Community Center, located at 100 N. Calle Seville, up around Avenida Del Mar and back to the center for the cause.

FAM is a nonprofit organization that helps people find housing and provides resources to families to prevent homelessness.

For more information about the organization and how to help FAM curtail hunger in South Orange County, visit www.family-assistance.org.

Photo Gallery of HungerWalk5 (1280x853) Participants bow their heads in prayer prior to the Family Assistance Ministries 30th annual Hunger Walk on Oct. 15 at the San Clemente Community Center. Photo: Eric Heinz HungerWalk2 (1280x853) Various groups joined the Family Assistance Ministries 30th annual Hunger Walk at the San Clemente Community Center on Oct. 15. Photo: Eric Heinz HungerWalk1 (1280x853) Various groups joined the Family Assistance Ministries 30th annual Hunger Walk at the San Clemente Community Center on Oct. 15. Photo: Eric Heinz HungerWalk4 (1280x853) Pamela Joy Glass puts her hand over her heart prior to the 30th annual Hunger Walk on Oct. 15 at the San Clemente Community Center. Photo: Eric Heinz HungerWalk3 (1280x853) Mary Perdue, the executive director of Family Assistance Ministries, speaks to the audience prior to the 15th annual Hunger Walk on Oct. 15 at the San Clemente Community Center.