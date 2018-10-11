STLU Owners Appealing Permit Revocations Following New Laws

By Eric Heinz

Four short-term lodging unit (STLU) owners have appealed the San Clemente Planning Commission’s decision to rescind their lodging permits.

At the Oct. 3 Planning Commission meeting, which only lasted about 20 minutes, the permits were discussed briefly before being continued to later dates.

One of the STLUs, Planning Services staff said in their report, is outside the allowable area to operate, and some of them have not paid their transient occupancy taxes, which are required to be filed by any lodging business in San Clemente. Those reasons for permit revocation are being disputed by the owners.

The contention about STLU operation has been evident since the laws were implemented in 2016, and a recent settlement with the Vacation Rental Alliance and the city gave more areas for rental operation, but the city has reviewed permits for such operation vigorously.

One of the STLU permits was continued to the Planning Commission’s Oct. 17 meeting because the appellant could not be at the Oct. 3 meeting. The other three were continued to the Nov. 8 meeting because staff needed more time to review their cases.

