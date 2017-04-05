Lighting Up the Room: San Clemente’s Got Talent Raises Thousands for Local Children’s Charities and Programs

Photo Gallery of SCGT1 (1280x853) Avery and Alexa Roemer, sisters who have gained local fame for singing about dogs and raising money for animal shelters, perform during San Clemente’s Got Talent competition on Friday, March 31. SCGT2 (1280x853) The Baker Canyon Boys took second place with their bluegrass tunes at San Clemente’s Got Talent on Friday, March 31, at Casino San Clemente. SCGT3 (1280x853) Esther Sanchez performs during San Clemente’s Got Talent on Friday, March 31, at Casino San Clemente. SCGT4 (1280x853) Tatum O’Brien impressed judges with her soft-sounding lyrics during San Clemente’s Got Talent on Friday, March 31, at Casino San Clemente. Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Photos and text by Eric Heinz

Casino San Clemente was host to a lively medley of entertainers and performers on Friday, March 31, for the first San Clemente’s Got Talent competition.

Singers and songwriters, selected from a committee by the San Clemente Sunrise Rotary Club, graced the stage to an audience of more than 100 people.

The winner, singer MacKenzie Wrap, won $1,000. Second place winners The Baker Canyon

Boys won $250. And in third place, Lilah Jane Kopenhofer won $100. Overall, the event is estimated by officials to have raised $10,000 for local children’s charities and programs.