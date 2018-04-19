TCA Joint Board Looks at Upcoming Budget Info, Population Maps

By Eric Heinz

At its April 12 meeting, the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) joint board was given a presentation that outlined some of the possible trends in population growth in the next seven to 10 years.

The problem with the presentation was that it used some information that was outdated and is expected to be corrected before the budget is considered.

Foothill/Eastern Corridor Transportation Agency (F/ECTA) director Todd Spitzer, who is also a county supervisor, said that one of the parcels on the map in his supervisor district shows a heavy influx of residents by 2025, yet he said that area was designated as open space.

San Clemente City Council member Kathy Ward, who is also on the F/ECTA, said some of the areas colored on the map were outside of San Clemente’s city boundaries and extended to suggest development would take place on Camp Pendleton.

The presentation was given by the company Stantec.

The presentation also talked about high volume traffic coming from inland areas such as Riverside and that those trends could continue through the forecast.

A budget workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, April 25 that will include more adjustment recommendations. The budget is expected to be approved by June 14.

Click here to see the full joint board traffic and revenue update from April 12.