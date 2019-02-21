TCA Selects New Board Leaders

San Clemente Times

The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA), the agency that manages the 73, 133, 241 and 261 Toll Roads, elected new chairs and vice chairs at its Thursday meeting on Feb. 14.

A press release from the TCA stated the chairs “will focus on capital improvements and environmental stewardship.”

The San Joaquin Hills Transportation Corridor Agency (SJHTCA) and Foothill/Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency (F/ETCA) boards of directors nominated and elected their new leaders, respectively.

Director Fred Minagar, Laguna Niguel councilmember, was re-elected SJHTCA chair, and director Cynthia Connors, Laguna Woods mayor, was elected vice chair. SJHTCA manages the 73 Toll Road.

Director Christina Shea, Irvine mayor pro tem, was elected F/ETCA chair, and director Chuck Puckett, Tustin mayor, was elected vice chair. Shea previously served as vice chair of the F/ETCA board. F/ETCA manages the 133, 241 and 261 Toll Roads, which provide links between Rancho Santa Margarita, Irvine and the border of Orange and Riverside counties.

Shea had been an adversary to San Clemente representation in the past. When San Clemente City Councilmember Kathy Ward represented the city on the 241 board, meetings were full of back-and-forth between Shea and Ward as to what responsibility San Clemente has in providing more transportation opportunities.

The boards of directors also welcomed new directors from San Clemente: Councilmember Laura Ferguson for the F/ETCA and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Bane for the SJHTCA.

The city of San Clemente is currently fighting the proposed toll road ideas, some of which would go through major portions of the city.

Annual chair and vice chair appointments are effective as of Feb. 1 to coincide with city council annual appointments to the boards and agencies. At the San Clemente City Council meeting on Tuesday, city attorney Scott Smith said a portion of the city’s lawsuit against the TCA is expected to be settled, but the agreement has not yet been finalized. Councilmember Laura Ferguson said the scoping process for the proposed toll roads is to begin this summer, and there will be further opportunities for public comment and possible reduction of the proposed road alignments.