As Temperatures Rise, Flex Alerts are Issued to Conserve Energy

San Clemente Times



The California Independent System Operator Corporation (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert, which calls for voluntary electricity conservation from 2-9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 21.

“Consumers are urged to conserve electricity especially during the late afternoon when air conditioners typically are at peak use. Consumers can help avoid power outages by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 2 p.m. and after 9 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher,” a press release from the ISO stated. “During times of high temperatures, demand on the power grid can be strained, as air conditioner use increases. The forecast peak usage for Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to exceed 47,000 megawatts each day in California ISO’s s service territory, which serves roughly 80 percent of electricity customers.”

Although the flex alert is expected to end on Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in San Diego forecast weather in the high 60s and low 70s throughout the week in San Clmente, but as the grid connects many people in southern California, the NWS also issued a “dangerous heatwave” warning for the area. Temperatures could be as high as 110 in some places in Orange and San Diego counties. For more information, visit www.flexalert.org.