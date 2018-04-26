Wyatt Murphy, manager of Shore Gardens Nursery, promotes organic agriculture at Earth Day on April 21 in San Clemente. Photo: Brennan Stevens for the San Clemente Times
Think Big, Think Green, Act Local: San Clemente Celebrates Annual Earth Day with Beach Cleanup, Activities

Along the grassy hills at Parque Del Mar and the sandy shores of San Clemente, people helped clean up the beaches and celebrated the pleasures of the planet during an Earth Day extravaganza on Saturday, April 21.

The city of San Clemente’s Environmental Division and the Watershed Task Force organize the event each year, which includes educational information about “how everyone can make a difference in reducing litter, and pollutants which end up in our streets, storm drains, and eventually our beaches and ocean,” according to a press release from the city of San Clemente.

Live music was performed by the band Gratitude, children’s activities were available and many vendors with Earth-related wares and education were out and about.

For more information about the Watershed Task Force, visit www.scwatersheds.com.

