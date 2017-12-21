Three Arrested in Burglary Scheme that Targeted San Clemente Open House Showings

San Clemente Times



Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) South Directed Enforcement Team (DET) arrested three suspects accused of burglarizing multiple homes using a distraction scheme during real estate open houses.

“Investigators believe the suspects started running the scheme in October 2017,” a press release from OCSD stated. “A male suspect would distract the real estate agent, while two female suspects would search other areas of the home and steal items.”

Nino Siganoff, 33; Valerie Siganoff, 36; and Barbara Adams, 29; all of Los Angeles, were booked on suspicion of felony burglary.

The three people arrested were tied to $20,000 worth of stolen items from homes in Ladera Ranch, San Clemente and Anaheim. OCSD officials said they were able to track the suspects from witness reports that provided leads on the case.

“In most cases, the items burglarized were pieces of jewelry. Upon the suspects’ arrests on Tuesday, Dec. 19, investigators found thousands of dollars in stolen items and a ledger outlining scheduled open houses in Orange, San Diego and Los Angeles counties,” the release stated.

While a portion of the recovered property has been returned to some of the victims, the property reunification process is ongoing. Sheriff’s investigators also believe there are potentially more victims of this scheme.

Anyone who believes they are the owner of the below pictured items, or who believes they are a victim of a similar burglary should contact Sheriff’s investigators at 949.206.6100. Anyone with additional information who would like to submit an anonymous tip can contact Crime Stoppers at 1.855.TIP.OCCS (847.6227) or online at occrimestoppers.org.