By Eric Heinz



Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a home fire on the 600 block of Calle Juarez about 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, and found three dogs that had died in the inferno. OCFA Capt. Tony Bommartio said no people were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire and any other details were not available as of press time. San Clemente Times will follow up with this story online when details become available.