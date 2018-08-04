Update: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested in Stabbing of Three Marines in San Clemente Early Saturday Morning, No Life-Threatening Injuries

By Eric Heinz

At about 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, Aug. 4, three members of the U.S. Marines were stabbed in an altercation in San Clemente. None of the Marines received life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries.

#OCSDPIO: Investigation into triple stabbing after altercation in the 200 blk of El Camino Real in San Clemente remains active and ongoing. One 24 y.o. male in custody. No additional information on the arrest will be provided at this time. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSD) August 4, 2018

The incident occurred on the 200 block of El Camino Real near a collection of late-night establishments. Lt. Mike Peters, the San Clemente Police Services chief, said there was an initial altercation that had been resolved, but a suspect and the Marines were in a second altercation when the stabbing occurred in a parking lot.

NBC 4 Los Angeles reported, citing Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) public information officer Jamiee Blashaw, that the altercation involved two men and a woman who were arguing with the three Marines. A 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed the three Marines, and all three of the alleged offenders were taken into custody.

The 24-year-old man suspected of the stabbing has been arrested, OCSD reported hours later on Aug. 4.

The names of the Marines and the suspect have not yet been released, but NBC reported that the Marines are between 21 and 23 years old.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Article updated at 10:45 a.m. to reflect the number of people taken into custody and that the Marines were treated at a local hospital for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Article updated at 12:05 p.m. to reflect one man was in custody.