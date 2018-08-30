Time for Reflection: Marine Raiders to Host Travis Manion 9/11 Heroes Run on Sept. 9

By Eric Heinz

The Marine Raiders are back in San Clemente, this time for an event to honor the victims of 9/11 and their fallen soldiers.

Prime Hall, the organizer of the Marine Raider Challenge at Ocean Festival this year, will host a 5K run with the Travis Manion Foundation at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9, starting at the San Clemente Pier, down to the San Onofre State Parks area and back. Registration at the event starts at 6:30 a.m. and day-of participants must register by 7 a.m.

“I think this is something that reminds us to come together, so this run is not only to commemorate the people who lost everything but also to recognize how the nation came together and responded to it,” Hall said.

There will be an opening ceremony with a surviving family member of a victim of the 9/11 attacks as well as a closing ceremony. Many firefighters and first responders are expected to attend as well as volunteers from the Marine Raider Foundation and Ocean Festival.

So far, fewer than 100 people have registered, but the event has a maximum of 500.

People can register for the run/walk as individuals and teams at www.travismanion.org to find the San Clemente race. The foundation hosts multiple 9/11 runs across the nation.