Toast to the Casa: 16th Annual Gala Raises Funds for Youth Programs and More

By Eric Heinz

A Moroccan theme greeted guests at this year’s Toast to the Casa, the 16th annual gala that is the largest Casa Romantica hosts.

Officials with Casa Romantica said preliminary figures show at least $135,000 was raised at the event on Saturday, Sept. 22. A few of the items up for bid during the silent and live auction were sold in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Casa Romantica hosts cultural and entertainment events throughout the year. To keep costs low for its members and the general public, fundraisers such as these are critical to the Casa’s day-to-day function.

Hundreds of people dressed to the nines perused the grounds as a small casino, performing monkey, camel, hookah and cigar lounge as well as several local restaurants serving dishes were available to all in attendance.

Photo Gallery of IMG_6108 Exotic animals were brought it to enhance the life of the party at the 16th annual Toast to the Casa on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_6118 The theme of the 16th annual Toast to the Casa was 'Casablanca,' a tribute to the classic namesake film as well as 1940s Moroccan culture on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_6224 From left, Gail and Peter Ochs with Berenika Palys. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_6309 Hookahs and cigars, part of the 'Casablanca' theme, were available to patrons of age at the 16th annual Toast to the Casa on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_6417 Casa Romantica executive director Berenika Palys, left, and Casa board president Ruth DeNault, speak to the audience at the 16th annual Toast to the Casa on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_6429 Peter Ochs, left, listens to his wife, Gail, speak as they were introduced to the audience as the honorary chairpersons of the 16th annual Toast to the Casa on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Eric Heinz