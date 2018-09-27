The theme of the 16th annual Toast to the Casa was ‘Casablanca,’ a tribute to the classic namesake film as well as 1940s Moroccan culture on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Eric Heinz
SC LIVING, SC Living Headlines

Toast to the Casa: 16th Annual Gala Raises Funds for Youth Programs and More

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 2

By Eric Heinz

A Moroccan theme greeted guests at this year’s Toast to the Casa, the 16th annual gala that is the largest Casa Romantica hosts.

Officials with Casa Romantica said preliminary figures show at least $135,000 was raised at the event on Saturday, Sept. 22. A few of the items up for bid during the silent and live auction were sold in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Casa Romantica hosts cultural and entertainment events throughout the year. To keep costs low for its members and the general public, fundraisers such as these are critical to the Casa’s day-to-day function.

Hundreds of people dressed to the nines perused the grounds as a small casino, performing monkey, camel, hookah and cigar lounge as well as several local restaurants serving dishes were available to all in attendance.

Photo Gallery

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (2)

  • GEORGE GREGORY Reply

    It saddens me that the chamber -illegal immigrants -homeless and special interest groups are more important than our hard-working citizens in general . I for one cannot afford a $200 Taste of anything but I can ‘afford a taco ? , I request that a new community Cultural Center be built in the Vista Hermosa Sports Park that reflects our true size and Diversity and brings affordability of our 70,000 residents who cant afford these overpriced events to be seen and heard
    residents first the rest will follow

    :::::(-:P

  • Lindsey Hanson Reply

    Smoking, gambling and working animals- classy

comments (2)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>