Toast to the Casa: 16th Annual Gala Raises Funds for Youth Programs and More

By Eric Heinz
A Moroccan theme greeted guests at this year’s Toast to the Casa, the 16th annual gala that is the largest Casa Romantica hosts.
Officials with Casa Romantica said preliminary figures show at least $135,000 was raised at the event on Saturday, Sept. 22. A few of the items up for bid during the silent and live auction were sold in the tens of thousands of dollars.
Casa Romantica hosts cultural and entertainment events throughout the year. To keep costs low for its members and the general public, fundraisers such as these are critical to the Casa’s day-to-day function.
Hundreds of people dressed to the nines perused the grounds as a small casino, performing monkey, camel, hookah and cigar lounge as well as several local restaurants serving dishes were available to all in attendance.
Photo Gallery
Exotic animals were brought it to enhance the life of the party at the 16th annual Toast to the Casa on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Eric Heinz
Exotic animals were brought it to enhance the life of the party at the 16th annual Toast to the Casa on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Eric Heinz
Toast to the Casa, the black-tie event on Saturday, Sept. 22, is the culture and gardens center’s biggest fundraiser of the year, which helps support youth programs as well as general upkeep of the San Clemente icon. Photo: Eric Heinz
Hookahs and cigars, part of the ‘Casablanca’ theme, were available to patrons of age at the 16th annual Toast to the Casa on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Eric Heinz
The theme of the 16th annual Toast to the Casa was ‘Casablanca,’ a tribute to the classic namesake film as well as 1940s Moroccan culture on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Eric Heinz
Casa Romantica executive director Berenika Palys, left, and Casa board president Ruth DeNault, speak to the audience at the 16th annual Toast to the Casa on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Eric Heinz
It saddens me that the chamber -illegal immigrants -homeless and special interest groups are more important than our hard-working citizens in general . I for one cannot afford a $200 Taste of anything but I can ‘afford a taco ? , I request that a new community Cultural Center be built in the Vista Hermosa Sports Park that reflects our true size and Diversity and brings affordability of our 70,000 residents who cant afford these overpriced events to be seen and heard
residents first the rest will follow
Smoking, gambling and working animals- classy