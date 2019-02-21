The Toll Roads will Close San Clemente Service Center on March 1

By Eric Heinz

The Toll Roads stated in a press release on Wednesday, Feb. 20, that the agency will close its San Clemente customer service center after being in operation for about 20 years. The current center is located at 201 Avenida Del Mar.

The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA), the manager of The Toll Roads, said the decision was made in order to consolidate its services to reduce the costs of running it. San Clemente’s was the last of The Toll Roads’ service centers staffed outside its Irvine headquarters, according to the agency’s website, and will close March 1.

“As part of our continuous improvement efforts, we are constantly looking for ways to offer our 1.5 million accountholders and 320,000 daily customers the best service possible and save money in our operations,” said Samuel Johnson, TCA’s chief operations officer, in the press release. “While our service center in San Clemente doesn’t provide the value it once did, we remain committed to each of our member cities, including San Clemente.”

The customer service center went from 10 employees years ago to four as of today. TCA officials stated most of the information provided at the center can now be found on its mobile app. Customers will still be able to go to the Irvine headquarters, located at 125 Pacifica in Irvine, for in-person services.

According to the release, the employees at the San Clemente customer service center will be offered positions at the Irvine location.

San Clemente hasn’t been a hospitable location for anything related to The Toll Roads in recent years. In 2017, residents boycotted events that accepted sponsorships from The Toll Roads, and the heated debate regarding the TCA’s proposed toll roads is ongoing. Nothing in the press release indicated the battle with the city was related to the site closure.

Customer service is available by calling 949.727.4800, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Irvine Service Center is open to the public Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. More information can be found at thetollroads.com.

More details on this story will be provided once they become available.