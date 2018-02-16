By Zach Cavanagh

A quick check-in with the results of Thursday, Feb. 15’s playoff results in girls water polo, girls basketball and girls soccer

Girls Water Polo

Division 2 – San Clemente def. Redondo Union, 14-3: The top-seeded Tritons made quick work of their first round match. San Clemente led 5-1 after the first quarter, 8-2 at halftime and 12-2 after three quarters. Caroline Christl led the way for the Tritons with five goals. Alison Echelberger, Brooklyn Aguilera and Aidan Flynn each scored two goals. Alex Higginson added three assists, and Sophia Noble made 12 saves. San Clemente (20-8) travels to Diamond Bar High to take on La Canada in the second round on Feb. 17.

Girls Basketball

Division 3AA – San Clemente def. Ocean View, 57-52: The Tritons put together a strong first half prevailed on the road in Huntington Beach. San Clemente led by eight after the first quarter and 15 points at halftime. Ocean View pushed back in the second half, but the Tritons held on. San Clemente (14-13) hosts the Mayfair Monsoons on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Division 1 – Vista Murrieta def. San Clemente, 2-1 (OT): The Tritons fell at home in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs. San Clemente and Vista Murrieta exchanged goals in the first half, and Vista Murrieta scored the winner in the first overtime period. San Clemente (16-4-4) finished second in the South Coast League this season.

Playoff Schedule

Friday, Feb. 16

Boys Soccer

Division 1: Century at San Clemente, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Girls Water Polo

Division 2: San Clemente vs. La Canada at Diamond Bar High, 11 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Division 3AA: Mayfair at San Clemente, 7 p.m.