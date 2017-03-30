Triton Report: Baseball Team Wins Anaheim Lions Tournament

By Steve Breazeale

Baseball Wins Anaheim Lions Tournament

The San Clemente baseball team ran the table at the Anaheim Lions Tournament this week, recording five consecutive victories to win the tournament titles.

San Clemente defeated Valencia 6-5 on March 29 in the championship game at Glover Stadium in Anaheim.

The win marks the end of a very busy stretch in the Tritons (11-6, 1-2 league) schedule. The win over Valenica was the Tritons’ 10th game in 13 days.

San Clemente defeated Arlington, Ayala, Reed and Simi Valley to earn a trip to the tournament championship.

Charlie Loust hit a two-run triple in the win. The Tritons emptied their bullpen in the game, but it was No. 1 starter Mike McGreevy who came on late to get the final out and earn the save.

The Tritons will host Aliso Niguel (6-6, 1-2) in a South Coast League game on March 31 before heading into Spring Break.

Golf Posts Season-Best Score in Win Over Stallions

The San Clemente boys golf team fired off a season-best score in a 186-197 nonleague win over San Juan Hills on March 28.

Alex Pak earned match medal honors by carding a score of 34 (+2) on the back nine at Talega Golf Course.

The Tritons (4-1, 1-1) opened South Coast League play with a narrow 201-203 loss to Tesoro on March 21, but bounced back to defeat the Titans two days later 193-217.

Swim Teams Open League, Find Success at MV Invitational

The San Clemente girls swim team defeated Laguna Hills in a dual league meet on March 28.

The Tritons were led by Lauren Amigleo, who won the 100-yard butterfly event. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Katie Faris, Brooklyn Aguilera, Tera Richardson and Amigleo finished first.

On the boys team, senior Brad Prolo set a meet record in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Mission Viejo Invitational on March 25. Prolo, a BYU commit, posted a time of 55.58 seconds during his prelim heat. He also placed second in the 100-yard butterfly.

High-Powered Offense Has Boys Lacrosse Team Soaring

The San Clemente boys lacrosse team’s offense has been a powerhouse in South Coast League competition. The Tritons have scored at least 14 goals in three league games, and improved their league record to 3-0 following a 17-2 victory over Aliso Niguel on March 28.

San Clemente (5-2, 3-0) will travel to play Trabuco Hills in a league contest on March 30.

Girls Lacrosse Extends Winning Streak

In a stellar second-half performance, the San Clemente girls lacrosse team came from behind to defeat South Coast League rival Trabuco Hills 9-6 on March 27.

Junior Kiley Buckley helped spark the Tritons (7-2, 3-0) comeback by scoring three times in the second half. Sophomore Catherine Yubeta, Shay Hefft and Maddie Ward added one goal each in the final two quarters to help the Tritons pull away.

San Clemente has now won five in a row and was scheduled to play Capistrano Valley on Mach 29. Results were not available at press time.