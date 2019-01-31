Triton Report: Boys Soccer Clinches Back-to-Back League Titles, Girls Water Polo No. 1 seed for League Tournament

By Zach Cavanagh

Winter Sports Regular Season Ends

The regular season for winter sports teams comes to a close this week with the final games for boys basketball and soccer on Wednesday, Jan. 30 and girls basketball, soccer and water polo on Thursday, Jan. 31. Results for Wednesday’s games were not available at press time.

Boys and girls soccer, girls basketball and girls water polo will all qualify for the playoffs.

CIF-SS playoff brackets for girls water polo, girls soccer and boys soccer will be released on Sunday, Feb. 2, and the basketball brackets will come out on Monday, Feb. 3.

Boys Soccer Clinches Back-to-Back League Titles

The San Clemente boys soccer team sealed up its second consecutive South Coast League title and seventh in the past nine seasons on Monday, Jan. 28 with a win over Mission Viejo, 2-0.The Tritons have only allowed two goals through seven league games.

San Clemente hosted San Juan Hills on Wednesday, Jan. 30. The Tritons beat the Stallions, 6-0, in their first meeting.

San Clemente has climbed all the way to No. 1 in MaxPreps’ California state computer rankings. The Tritons are No. 5 in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 poll and No. 9 in Top Drawer Soccer’s California rankings.

Girls Water Polo No. 1 seed for League Tournament

The San Clemente girls water polo team was 4-0 through the one round of league play this season to earn the top seed and a bye to the South Coast League final in the league’s new tournament format.

The first rounds were held on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at the San Clemente pool. No. 2 seed El Toro defeated Tesoro, and No. 3 seed Dana Hills beat Aliso Niguel. El Toro and Dana Hills will play on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. with the winner playing San Clemente for the league title.

San Clemente was ranked No. 9 in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 and 2 combined poll. If the numbers hold true, the Tritons would be the No. 1 seed for the Division 2 playoffs, but San Clemente could be selected for Division 1.

Freshman Boys Basketball is Perfect

The San Clemente freshman boys basketball team was a perfect 25-0 heading into its season finale against Aliso Niguel on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at San Clemente. In their first meeting, the Tritons beat Aliso Niguel, 65-40.

With a win, the Tritons freshmen would finish the season undefeated, a first for the freshman basketball program.