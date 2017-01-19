Triton Report: Boys Soccer on a Roll

By Steve Breazeale

Boys Soccer Moves Past Stallions

A 2-0 South Coast League victory over San Juan Hills on Jan. 13 kept the San Clemente boys soccer team’s seven-match unbeaten streak intact. Sophomore Blake Bowen and senior Austin Ortiz each scored in the win, which improved the Tritons’ overall record to 9-3-5 on the season and 2-0-1 in league play.

San Clemente drew 0-0 with Mission Viejo on Jan. 11 and has not lost a match since Dec. 28. Over the seven-match stretch, the Tritons have gone 5-0-2. The Tritons were scheduled to play El Toro on Jan. 18. Results were not available at press time.

Marshall Takes Third at Doc Buchanan Invitational

Senior wrestler Kyle Marshall continued his dominant 2017 season with a third-place finish in the 195-pound weight class at the Doc Buchanan Invitational on Jan. 6. Marshall, who owns a sparkling 29-1 individual record as of Jan. 6, defeated Foothill-Bakersfield’s Adrian Godinez by decision in the third-place match.

Marshall defeated California’s first-, second- and seventh-ranked wrestlers in the 195-pound weight class at the event. Marshall is currently ranked fifth in his division in the state.

Boys Hoops Fends off Wolverines for Win

After jumping out to a commanding 18-4 lead in the first quarter, the San Clemente boys basketball team held on down the stretch against Aliso Niguel on the road on Jan. 13 and emerged with a 63-59 South Coast League win.

The Tritons (12-8, 2-1 league) saw the lead disappear late in the third, when Aliso Niguel rallied to take a 57-56 with less than three minutes to go. But San Clemente went on a 7-0 scoring run to take a lead they would not relinquish. Blake Birmingham poured in a game-high 27 points, making four of eight shots from 3-point range.

In a pivotal South Coast League game against El Toro (16-5, 1-2) on Jan. 18, the Tritons were handed a 71-60 loss.

Water Polo Topples Chargers

El Toro proved to be the hurdle the San Clemente girls water polo team could not clear last season en route to a second-place finish in the South Coast League. The two rivals squared off twice last season, and the Chargers came away with wins both times.

In their first league matchup of the season on Jan. 11, the Tritons got some payback.

San Clemente defeated El Toro on the road 8-6 to take the early lead in the league standings. Brooklyn Aguilera scored four goals, Tera Richardson chipped in two, and goalie Victoria Reardon made six saves for the Tritons in the win.

The triumph over El Toro came just one day after San Clemente breezed its way past Dana Hills 11-5 in a league matchup.

San Clemente competed in the Santa Barbara Tournament last week, and went 1-4 overall. The Tritons return to league play on Jan. 23 with a matchup against Trabuco Hills.

Girls Basketball Edges Past Chargers, Falls to Wolverines

The San Clemente girls basketball team started its South Coast League campaign with a narrow three-point victory and a close seven-point loss last week.

Emma Borie led the Tritons (11-8, 1-1) with a game-high 16 points in a closely contested 49-46 win over El Toro on Jan. 10. Two days later, Aliso Niguel erupted to outscore the Tritons 21-7 in the fourth quarter to earn a 60-53 win.

San Clemente was scheduled to play San Juan Hills in a league game on Jan. 17. Results were not available at press time.

Girls Soccer Shuts Out Dolphins, Readies for Tough Stretch

The San Clemente girls soccer team shut out rival Dana Hills 2-0 on Jan. 10 in both teams’ South Coast League opener. Tori Phillips and Rylee Rask each found the back of the net for the Tritons, and goalie Lauren Brzykcy made six saves to earn the clean sheet.

The Tritons (5-5-2, 1-0) were scheduled to play defending league champion Aliso Niguel (12-1, 2-0) on Jan. 17. Results were not available at press time.