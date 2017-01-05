Triton Report: Boys Soccer Wins Big in Oceanside

By Steve Breazeale

Boys Soccer Wins Big in Oceanside

The San Clemente boys soccer team was busy over the holiday break, and appears to be rounding into form. The Tritons, who started the season with a 1-2-3 overall record, have won six of their last seven matches, and defeated Desert Mirage to take first place in the Coast Division of the Oceanside Classic Tournament on Dec. 30.

The Tritons (7-3-3, 1-0 league) defeated El Camino Real and Richmond in pool play, and lost to Santa Margarita, to advance to the knockout rounds. In the semifinals, San Clemente beat Kofa of Arizona 2-1.

Seniors Fernando Ramirez and Kaleb Schirmacher scored the decisive goals in a 2-1 victory over Desert Mirage. Senior midfielder Michael Saba assisted on both Triton goals.

Boys Hoops’ Run through Tustin Classic Ends in Semis

Back-to-back wins over host-team Tustin and Maryknoll of Hawaii earned the San Clemente boys basketball team a spot in the Tustin Holiday Classic tournament last week. But the Tritons run through the tournament would end there.

San Clemente (9-7) lost to talented Notre Dame of Riverside 51-47 in the final minutes on Dec. 28. The Tritons lost to San Marcos in the consolation championship and placed fourth on Dec. 29.

Water Polo Heads into League Play

The San Clemente girls water polo team ended its nonleague schedule with a 13-4 loss to Los Alamitos on Dec. 28. The Tritons treaded water in the nonleague portion of its schedule and own a 5-5 overall record.

San Clemente will begin South Coast League play with a home match against rival Dana Hills (9-5) on Jan. 10.

Wrestlers Shine at California Coast Classic

The San Clemente wrestling team competed in the California Coast Classic tournament, the second-largest high school event in the state, Dec. 27-28.

Senior Kyle Marshall continued his excellent season with a first-place finish in the 197-pound weight class. Senior Austin Moore placed third in the 222-pound class and junior Josh Tabb took eighth in the 134-pound class.

Girls Hoops Ends Tourney Play with Win

The San Clemente girls basketball team went 2-2 at the OC Tournament of Champions, closing out its bid with a dominating 64-27 victory over Marina on Dec. 29.

The Tritons (8-6) will play Trabuco Hills in a nonleague game on Jan. 5.

Girls Soccer Set for League

A South Coast League opening match against Dana Hills on Jan. 10 awaits the San Clemente girls soccer team. The Tritons (5-5-3) lost to the Dolphins 1-0 in tournament play back on Dec. 10.