Triton Report: Boys Tennis Captures Seventh Straight League Title

By Steve Breazeale

Boys Tennis Captures Seventh Straight League Title

For the seventh consecutive season, the San Clemente boys tennis team proved it is the team to beat in the South Coast League.

The Tritons defeated Dana Hills 11-7 on April 25 to wrap up a perfect run through league play and capture the team’s seventh straight league banner.

San Clemente owns a 14-3 overall record and went 8-0 in league play. The Triton doubles duo of Chris Torcaso and Mike Tilly pulled off an impressive feat in league by never dropping a set in eight matches.

The Tritons will head into the upcoming CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs.

Volleyball Topples Dolphins to Jump into Title Race

The San Clemente boys volleyball team got some revenge against rival Dana Hills on April 21. The Tritons played host to the Dolphins, who defeated San Clemente three weeks ago, and swept them in three games to jump into a share of first place in the South Coast League.

San Clemente (18-6, 5-1 league) was led by Kian Feiner’s 39 assists and Jess Hunt’s 15 kills in the win over the Dolphins.

The Tritons are a different team now than they were three weeks ago when they began league play, thanks to the addition of senior Sean Carroll to the roster. Carroll was sidelined for most of the season with a leg injury but since his return the Tritons have won four straight in league.

San Clemente also defeated Aliso Niguel in four sets on April 25 to improve to 5-1 in league. Hunt had 18 kills, Bryce Curtis had 13 kills and Feiner tallied 34 assists.

Girls Lacrosse Looking to Cap Off Undefeated League Season

The San Clemente girls lacrosse team is one win away from running the table in the Sea View League.

The first-place Tritons (13-3, 7-0) will host Capistrano Valley on April 27.

San Clemente has had relatively comfortable wins in league this season, but one of their closest games came against the Cougars back on March 29. The Tritons edged Capo Valley 7-2 in a defensive standoff.

It’s been a stellar turnaround season for San Clemente, which won just six games one year ago. Now they’re looking to end the regular season and head into the playoffs in style.

Baseball Set for Crucial Series Against Diablos

The San Clemente baseball team is in the midst of a crucial two-game series with South Coast League rival Mission Viejo.

The Tritons (13-8, 3-4) were scheduled to play the first game against the Diablos (16-7, 4-2) on April 26. Results were not available at press time. The second game of the series will be on April 28 at San Clemente.

San Clemente entered the series in a tie for third place in league with Capistrano Valley (13-10, 3-4) and trailed the second-place Diablos by two games in the loss column. San Clemente will travel to play fifth-place Aliso Niguel on April 29. When the dust settles at the end of this three-game week, the Tritons playoff fate will be clearer. The Tritons will be vying for a berth in the upcoming CIF-SS Division 1 Championships.

Golf Team Posts Season-Best Score

The San Clemente boys golf team fired off its season-best score in a 182-184 victory over Aliso Niguel at El Niguel Country Club on April 25.

San Clemente’s Alex Pak carded a 31 (-4) on the front nine to earn match medal honors. The Tritons improved to 8-5 on the season and 3-4 in South Coast League play with the win.