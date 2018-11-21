Triton Report: Catsimanes Runs On to Cross Country State Championships

By Zach Cavanagh

Catsimanes Runs On to State Championships

The San Clemente cross country program will be represented at the CIF State Championships on Saturday, Nov. 24 at Woodward Park in Fresno.

The Tritons’ boys and girls running teams both competed at the same CIF-SS Finals for the first time in a long time, but it was junior Hana Catsi5manes that again rose above the pack in the Division 1 Finals on Nov. 17 at the Riverside Cross Country Course.

Catsimanes conquered the course in a strong 17:03 to finish seventh in Division 1 and be named First Team All-CIF. It was the best San Clemente finish at the CIF-SS Finals since Melissa Eisele’s senior run to fifth place in 2013.

Catsimanes will be the first Triton to run at State since Kelsey Carroll ran as a senior in 2014 and the first Triton junior to run at State since Eisele in 2012.

The San Clemente girls placed 18th in Division 1 with sophomore Keslie Yamano being the only other Triton in the top 100 among the 174 runners. Yamano’s time of 18:43 was one second off a season’s best, good for 83rd.

The San Clemente boys finished 14th, with four runners in the top 100 in the field of 185.

Senior Elijah Sech again paced the Triton efforts with a time of 15:27 for 57th place, and junior Caleb Mettler had a time of 15:38 for 73rd. Senior Denilson Lopez-Guerrero and sophomore Bodey Horspool finished only four spots and less than two seconds apart in 79th and 83rd at 15:41.8 and 15:43.1, respectively.

Costello Named League MVP, Ten to First Team

San Clemente senior quarterback Brendan Costello was named the South Coast League MVP last week in a vote by the league’s coaches.

This season, Costello completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,328 yards and 22 touchdowns with only five interceptions; he also rushed for 658 yards and nine touchdowns on 108 carries.

Costello was one of 10 Tritons named to the first team. Seniors Jaydel Jenkins, Wakely Lush, Jay Baggs and RJ Donaldson were all named to the first-team offense, and seniors Charlie Bein, Ray Ferrell, Harrison Thomas and Ryan Altman and junior Preston Rex were named to the first-team defense.