By Zach Cavanagh

Catsimanes Runs at Foot Locker Nationals

San Clemente junior Hana Catsimanes pushed her season as far as it could go, but the long season might have finally caught up to her at the Foot Locker Nationals on Dec. 8 at Balboa Park in San Diego.

Catsimanes ran a time of 19:43 to finish in 38th in the 5,000-meter race.

Catsimanes finished in seventh at the Foot Locker West Regional last weekend with a time of 18:20 at the famous Mt. San Antonio College course. Catsimanes ran a time of 18:01 on the course in October.

The extra races were the cap to a stellar season for the junior. Catsimanes won the Sea View League title, picked up a third-place finish at the Dana Hills Invitational and finished in seventh at the CIF-SS Finals. Catsimanes ran to 16th-place at the State Championships.

Holiday Schedules

Boys basketball (4-5) looks to find its footing as the Gary Raya Classic continues this weekend at Woodbridge. The Tritons play Cypress in the North/South Challenge at Tesoro on Dec. 21 and in the Tustin Classic over the break.

Girls basketball (7-4) won its opener at the Artesia Winter Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 11 and will continue on through the weekend. The Tritons compete in a loaded SoCal Holiday Prep Classic on Dec. 27 in San Diego.

Boys soccer (3-1-2) has gotten off to a strong start and only plays Huntington Beach at home on Dec. 14 before the new year. The Tritons host Dana Hills on Jan. 3.

Girls soccer (2-2-1) has started up-and-down, but the Tritons look to make their mark at the Mater Dei Invitational beginning on Dec. 13 against Foothill. San Clemente is then off until league play on Jan. 10 at Aliso Niguel.