Triton Report: CIF-SS Playoffs Get Underway

By Zach Cavanagh

CIF-SS Playoffs Get Underway

San Clemente is busy for this winter sports postseason as all of the Triton teams qualified for the playoffs.

Boys basketball got things started on Feb. 14 in a Division 2AA first-round game at Northwood in Irvine. Results were not available at press time, but a game story is available online at www.sanclementetimes.com.

Moreno, Osoria Fall in CIF-SS Girls Wrestling Quarterfinals

Carolina Moreno and Evy Osoria each won their first two matches, but lost in the quarterfinals and in their first consolation matches in the CIF-SS individual championships at Roosevelt High School in Eastvale.

Moreno won her first two matches at 160 lbs. by fall, and Osoria took her first two matches at 126 lbs. by decision. In the quarterfinals, Moreno then lost by fall and Osoria by decision.

Each were one win away from a spot in the top eight and state qualification.

Playoff Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 15 – Girls soccer: Vista Murrieta at San Clemente, 5 p.m.; girls water polo: Redondo Union at San Clemente, 5 p.m.; girls basketball: San Clemente at Ocean View, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16 – Boys wrestling individuals at Westminster High School, 11 a.m.; boys soccer: Century at San Clemente, 5 p.m.; boys basketball: second round, TBD.

Saturday, Feb. 17 – Boys wrestling individuals at Westminster High, 11 a.m.; girls water polo: second round, TBD; girls basketball: second round, TBD.

Tuesday, Feb. 20 – Girls soccer: second round, TBD; boys basketball: third round, TBD.

Wednesday, Feb. 21 – Girls water polo: semifinals, TBD; boys soccer: second round, TBD; girls basketball: third round, TBD.