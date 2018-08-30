By Zach Cavanagh

Football Beat in Final Seconds at Torrey Pines

San Clemente went into San Diego County on Aug. 24 and went toe-to-toe with the area’s No. 1 team, but Torrey Pines pulled off a miraculous finish.

After failing on a two-point conversion for a possible lead, Torrey Pines executed a controversial onside kick to retain the ball and put through the game-winning field goal with one second remaining to beat San Clemente, 47-45.

Quarterback Brendan Costello completed 13 of 17 passes for 285 yards with three passing touchdowns and ran for two more touchdowns. Jaydel Jenkins caught three passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, and Jay Baggs pulled in four receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown.

After a back and forth affair, Costello and Jenkins hooked up on a 66-yard touchdown pass for the lead, 45-38, with six minutes to go.

Torrey Pines battled and finally found the end zone again with 45 seconds remaining with a passing touchdown. The Falcons attempted to take the lead on the two-point conversion, but it failed.

Torrey Pines then had to attempt the onside kick and recovered the ball. The kick was allowed during the game, but afterwards, it was deemed an illegal kick. In high school, onside kicks must hit the ground twice before popping into the air. Due to safety reasons, kickers cannot pop the ball straight into the air directly or off the first bounce.

The play was allowed, but San Clemente coach Jaime Ortiz said he received an admission of the mistake from the head of officials for the game on Sunday.

Torrey Pines took its provided opportunity and knocked in a 33-yard field goal with one second remaining.

San Clemente (1-1) hosts San Diego’s No. 2 team, La Costa Canyon, on Friday, Aug. 31.