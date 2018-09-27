By Zach Cavanagh

Girls Golf Hosts Lady Triton Invitational

San Clemente once again hosted the Rainbow Sandals Lady Triton Invitational on Monday, Sept. 24 at San Clemente Municipal Golf Course.

The Tritons took fourth in the tournament. Diamond Bar repeated as tournament champion.

San Clemente takes on Trabuco Hills at Dove Canyon on Thursday, Sept. 27 and travels up the coast to the Long Beach Wilson Invitational on Monday, Oct. 1.

Volleyball Reaches La Jolla Final

San Clemente girls volleyball has been on a hot streak since the start of league.

The Tritons won nine matches in a row, including a run to the La Jolla Tournament final.

San Clemente went through the first half of its league slate and only dropped three sets. The Tritons posted four-set wins over Mission Viejo, Capistrano Valley and Tesoro and a sweep of Laguna Hills.

The Tritons rode that momentum into La Jolla last weekend. San Clemente dropped only two sets in five matches leading up to the final.

However, in the tournament championship, San Clemente faced an old rival in Dana Hills and was swept by the Dolphins for the second time this season.

San Clemente continues league with a home match against Capistrano Valley on Thursday, Sept. 27 and plays at Laguna Hills on Oct. 2.