Triton Report: Girls Lacrosse Continues Hot Start

By Steve Breazeale

Girls Lacrosse Continues Hot Start

The San Clemente girls lacrosse team rattled off three consecutive wins over Los Alamitos, Dana Hills and Mission Viejo this week.

The wins came after the Tritons suffered a tough loss to Foothill on March 10.

Against rival Dana Hills, the Tritons were led by Jessica De Collibus, who scored a team-high eight goals. Shay Heft scored four goals, and four other Triton players found the back of the net in a 17-4 win. San Clemente (5-2, 2-0 league) improved to 2-0 in league play by breezing past Mission Viejo 18-7 on March 21.

San Clemente will continue its run through league play with a road game against El Toro on March 23.

Boys Lacrosse Opens League with Win

Following its first loss of the season, the San Clemente boys lacrosse team responded with a 14-10 victory over El Toro to kick off South Coast League play on March 20.

The Tritons (3-1, 1-0) hosted perennial power Poway in a nonleague game on March 18 and lost, 15-8.

The San Clemente offense has been executing well in the early going. Through their first four games, the Tritons are averaging nearly 14 points.

The Tritons will host Dana Hills in a league game on March 24.

Softball Breaks up No-Hit Bid to Win

Dana Hills pitcher Serafine Parrish was picking apart the San Clemente softball team’s offense during the fourth game of the Saddleback Tournament on March 16.

The senior hurler had pitched five no-hit innings and was eyeing a shutout until the Triton bats woke up in the sixth to the tune of two runs, which turned out to be the difference in a 2-1 win. San Clemente (6-5) has defeated the rival Dolphins three times this season in tournament play.

The win over Dana Hills ended a three-game losing skid for San Clemente.

Asakowicz’s Home Run Lifts Baseball to Win over Chargers

Senior Cole Asakowicz hit a two-run home run to help lift the San Clemente baseball team to a 4-1 victory over defending league champion El Toro in both team’s league opener on March 17.

San Clemente (6-4, 1-0) senior pitcher Michael McGreevy stymied the El Toro bats to the tune of five hits and one walk.

The Tritons kept things going one day later with a 3-2 nonleague win over Los Alamitos. San Clemente lost to Cypress 5-2 in a nonleague game on March 20.

San Clemente was set to play a tough stretch of games this week, starting with a March 22 matchup against Aliso Niguel. Results were not available at press time.

Schulz Breaks SCHS Pole Vault Record

San Clemente sophomore Kirra Schulz broke a school record in the pole vault after clearing the mark of 10-feet-6-inches during a nonleague meet against Aliso Niguel on March 16. Schulz smashed the old record of 10-1, which was set in 2009.

Both the Triton boys and girls track and field teams hosted 30 other high schools on March 18 in the Triton Invitational, and the teams will open South Coast League play against Trabuco Hills on March 23.

Volleyball Readies for League Run

The San Clemente boys volleyball team closed out its tournament schedule with an appearance in the Foothill Tournament on March 17.

San Clemente (11-5) went 5-1 at the tournament, defeating Irvine, Cerritos and Segerstrom in pool play before falling to Santa Margarita. The Tritons closed out the tournament with wins over Yorba Linda and Canyon.

The Tritons swept Trabuco Hills on March 21 in a nonleague match, and will open league play on the road against rival Dana Hills on March 28.