Triton Report: Girls Soccer Remains Unbeaten, Unblemished

By Zach Cavanagh

Tritons Girls Soccer Remains Unbeaten, Unblemished

San Clemente did not allow a goal in three games at the Mater Dei Premier Invitational for a 1-0-2 record to remain unbeaten through 10 games. The Tritons (7-0-3) have only allowed two goals all season.

San Clemente was ranked ninth in the season’s first CIF-SS Division 1 poll on Dec. 11.

The Tritons will play in the prestigious Excalibur tournament starting Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Boys Soccer Takes Third at Home Tournament

San Clemente earned bronze as the Tritons hosted the national Lotto Sport Western Showcase.

The Tritons (4-3) beat Corona del Sol of Arizona, 1-0, but fell to Auburndale of Florida on penalty kicks, 1-1 (4-3), in the semifinals. The Tritons sent 15 shots on goal in the loss.

San Clemente shut down Paramount in the third-place match, 3-0. Blake Bowen scored two goals in the match and led the Tritons with three in the tournament.

Boys Basketball Earns Consolation Win

The Tritons (8-3) dropped a close opener to University, 71-68, in the SoCal Elite Gary Raya Tournament but won their next three to take the consolation bracket victory.

San Clemente had a different leading scorer in each win with Chris Kane, Jacob Nemeth and Josh Walker taking the honors. Nemeth hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to defeat Irvine, 55-54, in the second win.

Volleyball Coach Beard Resigns

Tritons girls volleyball coach Tom Beard resigned Tuesday after four seasons.

Beard, a San Clemente alum, said he wanted to focus on the business of his volleyball club and an impending home remodel.

The Tritons went 16-16 last season and 59-58 overall with Beard as coach.

Ortiz Named All-Star Coach

Football coach Jaime Ortiz was tabbed to coach the South team for the 59th Annual Orange County All-Star Classic. The exhibition game pits plays from north and south Orange County against each other.

The game will be played Jan. 27 at Orange Coast College.