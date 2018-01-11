Triton Report: Girls Water Polo Opens League Big

By Zach Cavanagh

Girls Water Polo Opens League Big

San Clemente’s defense of the South Coast League title began in a huge way on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The Tritons drenched Dana Hills, 15-3, at Dana Hills as the rain poured down on the second half of the match. Alison Echelberger had four goals.

San Clemente is in line for playoff success as well as the Tritons are ranked No. 13 in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 and 2 combined poll.

The result Tritons match against El Toro on Wednesday, Jan 10 was not available at press time, and this weekend’s Santa Barbara Tournament is in doubt due to road closures.

San Clemente returns to league play on Wednesday, Jan. 17 against Trabuco Hills.

Boys Soccer Shines on National Stage

San Clemente posted a 2-0-1 record at the Texas Showcase with strong performances against national powers.

The Tritons earned a draw, 4-4, against national No. 1 Sam Houston of Arlington, Texas on Jan. 4, but fell on penalty kicks. Blake Bowen had two goals in the match.

Bowen and Tristan Weber had goals against Lake Travis of Austin, Texas, and Bowen added another goal as San Clemente knocked off national No. 12 Juarez-Lincoln of La Joya, Texas on Jan. 6.

San Clemente comes back for league play at home against San Juan Hills on Friday, Jan. 12 and hosts defending league champion El Toro on Wednesday, Jan. 17.