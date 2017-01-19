Triton Report: By the Numbers

Compiled by Steve Breazeale

Through the use of statistics and numbers, we break down the standout seasons and performances by San Clemente High School student-athletes.

4—Average margin of victory for the San Clemente girls water polo team in South Coast League play. With wins over Dana Hills and El Toro, the Tritons sit atop the league standings.

18.8—Average points per game for senior guard Blake Birmingham this season. Through 17 games, Birmingham leads the boys basketball team in the category.

27—Total rebounds collected by senior forward/center Michael Moran in consecutive nonleague games against San Marcos and Troy on Dec. 29 and Jan. 6, respectively. Moran, a 6-3 post player, leads the Triton boys basketball team in the stat, and averages 8.4 rebounds per game.

13—Number of different players who have scored goals for the Triton boys soccer team this season.

10—Number of goals allowed by the Triton boys soccer team’s defense in 17 matches. The Tritons have outscored opponents 31-10 on the season.

7—Shutouts recorded by the San Clemente girls soccer team in 12 matches.

4—Number of 3-pointers made by senior forward Emma Borie in the Triton girls basketball team’s 49-46 South Coast League victory over El Toro on Jan. 10. Borie led all scorers with 16 points.