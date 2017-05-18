Triton Report: By the Numbers

Compiled by Steve Breazeale

Through the use of statistics and numbers, we break down the standout seasons and performances by San Clemente High School student-athletes.

2.40—Collective team ERA for the San Clemente baseball pitching staff.

4:59.99—Time posted by freshman Hana Catsimanes in the 1,600-meter run at the South Coast League track and field finals on May 5. Catsimanes’ time was the second-fastest 1,600-meter run in school history.

2—Total number of games lost by the Triton boys volleyball team in eight South Coast League matches this season. The Tritons lost both games to Dana Hills in a match on March 28, but came roaring back to sweep the rest of their competition and claim the league title.

58—Score carded by golfers Alex Pak and Christian Wentzel during a team-scramble tournament at Aliso Viejo Country Club on March 6. Pak and Wentzel’s score of 14-under-par was good enough for a win, and a new tournament record mark.

12.8—Average margin of victory for the boys lacrosse team in South Coast League competition. The Tritons’ skilled offense and stingy defense powered the team to a league title and an appearance in the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section Division semifinals.

15—Number of wins recorded by the girls lacrosse team, which is a new program-best. San Clemente also won its first Sea View League title and appeared in the second round of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section Division playoffs.

55.47—Third-place time, in seconds, posted by senior swimmer Brad Prolo in the 100-yard breastroke at the CIF-SS Division 1 Championships on May 11. Prolo also placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly.