Triton Report: Pak Takes Second Place at CIF-SS Regional

By Zach Cavanagh

For in-game updates, news and more for all San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports.

Pak Takes Second Place at CIF-SS Regional

San Clemente junior Alex Pak shot a score of 67, 5-under par, to take second place at the CIF-SS Boys Golf Southern Individual Regional on Monday, May 7 at the Skylinks Golf Course in Long Beach.

Pak sank six birdies with just one bogey and finished ahead of 125 other players.

Pak moves on to the CIF-SS Individual Championships on Thursday, May 17 at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course in Santa Barbara. The top 28 individuals will advance to the CIF/SCGA Southern State Regional on May 24 at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.

Girls Runners Pick Up Four Wins at League Finals

The Triton girls took individual league titles in short and long distances at the South Coast League Finals on Friday, May 4 at Trabuco Hills High School.

Junior Emilie Bennett took wins in the 100-meter and 200-meter, senior Chandler Horton took the 3,200-meter and sophomore Hana Catsimanes grabbed the 1,600-meter.

The four wins boosted San Clemente girls to a third-place finish overall.

Bennett set personal records in both of her wins. She ran 12.15 seconds in the 100 and 24.75 seconds in the 200.

Bennett also helped the Tritons to third place in the 4×100 relay (48.95 seconds) with senior Rylee Kerr and juniors Lila Ord and Siena Keck.

Horton won the 3,200 at 11:16.49, and Catsimanes won the 1,600 at 5:06.20.

Kerr took third in the 400 at 57.79 seconds.

Freshman Natalie Vissman earned second place in high jump with a clearance of five feet, one inch.

On the boys side, senior Jack Shippy grabbed a pair of silvers in the 100 and long jump. Shippy ran a personal-record 10.85 seconds in the 100 and jumped 21 feet, one inch in the long jump.

Sophomore Burke Dambly took second place in the triple jump at 43 feet, 4.5 inches.