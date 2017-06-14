Triton Report: San Clemente Football Headed to Division 1 Next Fall

San Clemente Times

After several consecutive winning seasons the San Clemente High School football team is moving up. The Tritons, who claimed the CIF-SS Division 2 Championship last season, will play in Division 1 in the fall.

On June 8, the CIF-SS announced its new divisional playoff groupings for fall sports. The Triton football team made one of the more significant jumps in the county, jumping from Division 2 to Division 1.

The new groupings are a result of CIF-SS’s competitive equity points-based system, which uses data like strength of schedule, league strength and past performance to place teams in certain divisions. The power rankings system is based off the previous two seasons. San Clemente reached the CIF-SS Southwest Division title game in 2015 and won the Division 2 title in 2016.

San Clemente had the third-most points of all public schools in Division 1, behind only Corona-Centennial and Mission Viejo, respectively. The division is loaded with powerhouse programs like St. John Bosco and Mater Dei.

The CIF-SS will have 16-team football playoff brackets, which means all but two of the 18 Division 1 teams will compete in the postseason next year.