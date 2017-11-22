Triton Report: Tennis Players Advance in Postseason Tournament

By Steve Breazeale

Tritons Tennis Players Advance in Postseason

Lindsay Hung, Sami Neilson and Jenna Yeam will all be moving on to the next stage of CIF-SS postseason play.

The Triton trio all received first-round byes in the CIF-SS Division 1 Individual Championships and all three players won their second-round matches on Nov. 20.

Hung, who is competing as a singles player, defeated a player from Canyon High School 6-1, 6-0 in the second round.

Neilson and Yeam, playing in the doubles bracket, defeated a doubles team from Riverside Poly 6-2, 6-0 in the second round. In the next round, Neilson and Yeam beat a team from Martin Luther King High School 6-3, 6-2.

Girls Cross Country Competes in CIF-SS Finals

Racing in the CIF-SS Division 1 Finals on Nov. 18, the San Clemente girls cross country team placed 22nd overall.

Senior Chandler Horton was the Tritons highest finisher at the race, followed by freshman Ella Horton and sophomore Belle Sachse.